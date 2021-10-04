PlayStation 5 India Restock Today: To Pre-Order Sony’s Game Console News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The October restock of the PlayStation 5 has debuted today and the gaming console has been up for pre-order from 12 PM. Both variants - the Digital Edition and Standard Edition of the PlayStation 5 are up for pre-orders via multiple retailers including Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Games The Shop, Game Loot, Prepaid Gamer Card, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

This will be the eighth time that the Standard Edition of the PlayStation 5 is available back on stock in the country and the fifth time for the Digital Edition. Since its launch, there have been issues with the restocks in India. Previously, online retailers have not been able to handle the load and the orders of many potential buyers were canceled by the e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon among others.

For now, the Sony Center website notes that the gaming console will be delivered to those who have ordered on October 12. It is also expected that the other online retailers will ship the PlayStation 5 around the same time.

PlayStation 5 Price In India

For the uninitiated, the PlayStation 5 will be available at a notable discount on the e-commerce websites including Flipkart and Amazon as these sites are hosting the Big Billion Days Sale and Great Indian Festival Sale right now. Talking about the pricing, the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 49,990 while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 39,990.

How To Preorder PlayStation 5

Sony India's Sony Center is an authorized retailer that sells the company's offerings including the PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery or pickup from the nearest Sony Center from today with the latter possible only if the stores are open. To purchase from ShopAtSC, you should have an account, so you need to create one in advance.

There is a 'Notify Me' button that will be useful if stocks run out. You can choose easy EMI options and pay via your preferred mode of payment. Click here to pre-order PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition via ShopAtSC.

Follow the same way to pre-order the PlayStation 5 via other online retailers such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and others.

