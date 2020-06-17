Just In
Pocket Aces’ Loco Joins Fnatic To Elevate eSports In India
Loco -- a live game streaming app, has now partnered with the international e-sports organization -- Fnatic to boost the Indian online gaming ecosystem. As a part of this partnership, Fnatic India’s entire roster will now be available on Loco. Besides, Loco will get exclusive game streaming content as well. Here is everything that you need to know about this partnership and how it will affect the India online gaming scene.
Both entities will co-create unique esports content, including multiple gaming tournaments and non-fiction shows. According to these brands, esports is the nascent stage in India and these two brands will offer a wholesome of entertainment for Indian gaming enthusiasts. This partnership ventured in April for the PUBG Mobile charity tournament called #GamingForGood that witnessed a total viewership of 5.8M.
Fnatic has a legacy in games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2. It now has a PUBG squad based out in India and it is planning to mentor the upcoming esports enthusiasts as well. Similarly, Loco also hosted an exclusive partnership with another esports giant - Skyesports for a 'Grandslam Tournament’ across 5 game titles.
According to Loco, there has been a surge in streamer sign-up in the last few months and the company also hosted another exclusive partnership with Skyesports for a 'Grandslam Tournament’ across 5 game titles. In the coming days, there will be more and esports tournaments happening across the country.
We think that this partnership will further strengthen the Indian eSports ecosystem, where more and more professional games will emerge from India, capable of playing titles like PUBG. As it is almost impossible to host a large scale tournament now, these brands are likely to come up with new tournaments in the coming days when COVID-19 comes to control.
