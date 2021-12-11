PS Plus Annual Subscription Gets 50% Discount In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Sony has announced a limited time period discount on the annual subscription of PlayStation Plus. Usually, PS Plus subscription offers three games each month alongside exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store. Besides these, the store also offers some additional perks for the PlayStation players. This subscription service is pretty great for PS4 and PS5 owners.

On some occasions, Sony offers discounts on the PS Plus subscription, thereby making it a good deal for subscribers. Likewise, now there is a discount on the same and it is valid only for a limited time period. So, it is recommended that interested buyers take up the PS Plus annual subscriptions as soon as possible before the company cancels the discount.

PS Plus Annual Subscription Discount

Going by the same, the PS Plus annual subscription is available at a discount of 50% for now, which takes its cost down to Rs. 1,499. Usually, this subscription cost is Rs. 2,999, so after the discount period, the subscription cost will be as usual.

With the PlayStation Plus subscription, users of PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles will get online multiplayer access, discounts on the PlayStation Store, 3 games per month for a year, 100GB of cloud storage for games and add-ons and packs for specific games. Click here to get the discount on a new PS Plus subscription or renew your existing subscription.

Besides this, we have already come across reports suggesting that Sony is developing a new monthly PS Plus subscription for its users. This new subscription plan on cards will let users access a wide range of modern and classic game titles. This is similar to the Xbox Game Pass, which was given for free for eight months in India due to the new mandates issued by RBI regarding recurring payments. For now, Sony's PS Plus subscription does not come under these new RBI mandates.

Given that Xbox Game Pass is a preferred option by many when it comes to choosing a gaming console, the reason for the same is that it offers more games than Sony's PS Plus subscription. Also, it is available for both PC and gaming consoles.

