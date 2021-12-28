PS5 Available For Indian Consumer: How To Pre-Order PS5 On Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PS5 restock is available today in India. The PS5 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray model packed with Sony's next-gen console will be available for pre-order for Rs. 49,990 in India today, December 28. One can try their luck in getting the new PS5 on Amazon, Flipkart, GameLoot, Croma, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Sony Center.

To note, this is the 11th restock of PS5 happening in India, and each time it's been a difficult venture to secure one for many gamers. What's more, a report from Gadgets 360 says the PS5 restock for December will be even more limited. If you pre-order the PS5 today, you can get it shipped on January 12. We've listed out how to get pre-order the PS5 on these top platforms before it gets sold out.

How To Pre-Order PS5 On Amazon, Flipkart?

Amazon and Flipkart are the top platforms to try your luck to get the Sony PS5. You will need to have an account on both these platforms to pre-order the PS5. You can create one in advance to ensure a smoother checkout. Both Amazon and Flipkart have several bank offers and EMI options for PS5 buyers.

This includes a five percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 with Axis Miles & More credit cards. Additionally, Flipkart is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and a 10 percent instant discount on Punjab National debit and credit cards.

How To Pre-Order PS5 At Sony Center?

Sony Center is Sony India's retail shop, which also has a website, ShopAtSC, for online orders and pre-orders for gadgets, including the PS5. Here too, you will need an account at the ShopAtSC that you can create in advance for a smoother checkout. That said, if you've already bought a PS5 with the same account, you can't buy another one with it. ShopAtSC also offers EMIs and other options with bank tie-ups.

How To Pre-Order PS5 At Reliance Digital?

Just like Amazon, Flipkart, and Sony Center, you will need an account with Reliance Digital to pre-order the PS5. Reliance Digital offers a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 (on cart value more than Rs. 50,000) on EMI transactions with ZestMoney, 7.5 percent discount up to Rs. 5,000 on American Express cards, and more offers. However, Reliance Digital has had a bad history of serving PS5 pre-orders. Moreover, Reliance Digital even canceled many orders as it was overbooked.

How to Pre-Order PS5 At GameLoot, Games The Shop?

Interested buyers can also try their luck in pre-ordering the PS5 at GameLoot and Games The Shop. Both platforms don't require an account from you but you only need to provide your email id and phone number. Plus, they both have a 'notify me' option that alerts you on PS5 restock. Both GameLoot and Games The Shop are good options to try and pre-order the PS5.

How To Pre-Order PS5 At Croma, Vijaya Sales?

That's not all. Croma and Vijaya Sales are also platforms to pre-order PS5. You will need a Croma account whereas you won't need one with Vijaya Sales. Both are offering several discount deals to pre-order the PS5. Here, Croma is offering a 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,500 on EMI transactions with Citi Bank credit cards and a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on Citi Bank debit and credit cards.

On the other hand, Vijay Sales is offering a 7.5 percent cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on EMI transactions with American Express credit cards, a 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on RBL credit and debit cards, and EMI transactions with Bank of Baroda credit cards. While these are exciting offers, pre-ordering and getting a PS5 is still a herculean task for many gamers!

