Sony PS5 India Restock June 2021: PlayStation 5 Sold Out In Minutes News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

PS5 aka PlayStation 5 restocks came and disappeared in just a few minutes in India. The pre-orders for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition went live today at 12 PM. Within a minute, the stocks were empty on most websites. Even the online retailer Amazon started showing an error page to those who came to purchase the PS5. Also, Flipkart started stating "sold out" instead of "coming soon".

As of now, there is no specific date when the next round of PS5 India pre-orders will be available for pre-order. Given the monthly cadence that has been appearing for the past two months, we can expect the next round of pre-orders to be available in July.

Sony PS5 Delivery Date

The PS5 India pre-orders that took place today will start shipping from July 3, claims the Sony Center. Also, the other retailers including Flipkart, Amazon, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Vijay Sales will start shipping from July 3. Only Croma will deliver the pre-ordered PS5 units from July 8. However, the delivery date may change depending on the restrictions on non-essential items during the pandemic.

Also, Sony India has set up a helpline, 1800-103-7799 to help fans of PlayStation find local retailers all over the country. Again, due to the pandemic-related restrictions, the game stores might not be able to service users depending on the area.

Sony PlayStation 5 Price In India

There are two editions of the gaming console. The Sony PS5 Disc Edition will be listed on Amazon and Flipkart while the Sony PS5 Digital Edition will be up for pre-booking on Sony Center when the restocks are available again in July. Do keep in mind that the Sony Center is also a third-party retailer and not the official handle of the company.

Notably, the Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 39.990 while the Disc Edition is priced at Rs. 49,990. Talking about the difference between these models is that the Digital Edition misses out on the optical drive.

If you couldn't pre-book the Sony PlayStation 5 today, then you can get to know how to pre-order the PS5 when the restocks go live again. Check out how to pre-book PS5 from here.

Best Mobiles in India