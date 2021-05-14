Sony PS5 Pre-Booking To Go Live In India On May 17 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

PlayStation 5 aka PS5 is the latest gaming console from the tech giant Sony. Since its debut, it is hard to get this console in the global markets including India due to the limited supply chain. After being out of stock for months, the Sony PS5 restocks are expected to arrive soon in the country.

Sony PS5 Pre-Booking In India

Well, the Sony authorized dealer Sony Center has already listed the gaming console for pre-booking from May 17. Besides this, even the online retailers Flipkart, Amazon India and Reliance Digital. The pre-orders are all set to debut from 12 PM on Monday in India.

If you wanted to get your hands on the Sony PS5 and couldn't buy it earlier, you can try to pre-order it now. There are two editions of the gaming console. The Sony PS5 Disc Edition will be listed on Amazon and Flipkart while the Sony PS5 Digital Edition will be up for pre-booking on Sony Center. Do keep in mind that the Sony Center is also a third-party retailer and not the official handle of the company.

Notably, the Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 39.990 while the Disc Edition is priced at Rs. 49,990. Talking about the difference between these models is that the Digital Edition misses out on the optical drive.

It is said that the PS5 units that have been pre-booked will be out for shipping on May 24. It is noted 5hat the other accessories apart from the DualSense Controlled will not be up for sale for now.

Sony PS5 Vs Competition

Given that the Sony PS5 is all set to be available on restock soon in the country, let's us take a look at the competition. The Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X come as direct rivals to the Sony PS5 Digital Edition and the regular version.

Currently, the Xbox Series S can be purchased easily via online and offline channels across the country. On the other hand, the Xbox Series X stocks get sold out, thereby creating a huge demand. When it comes to the experience aspect, the PS5 Digital Edition is a lot more powerful as compared to the Xbox Series S.

