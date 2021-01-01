Sony PS5 To Launch On February 2nd In India; Pre-Orders From Jan 12 News oi-Vivek

A happy new year's wishes to our readers and we have good news for every PlayStation enthusiast in the country. After 100s of leaks and rumors, Sony India has officially confirmed that the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition will be launched in India on February 2nd.

On top of that, Sony India has also confirmed that the PS5 will be available for pre-order starting from January 12th via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Sony Center, Vijaya Sales, and other authorized retail partners.

Do note that, the pre-order window will be open until stock lasts. So, Sony India is likely to give a limited amount of stock for every authorized partner, giving more choice to the users from where they can pre-order the same.

Sony PS5 Price In India

Sony announced the price of the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition back in October 2019. The regular PS5 with an optical driver will retail for Rs. 49,990, whereas the PS5 Digital Edition will cost Rs. 39,990. The only difference between these two models is that the latter misses out on the optical drive.

Both consoles can play games at native 4K resolution. Not just that, these consoles can also support real-time ray-tracing. With each console, the company will include a single controller, and one has to buy an additional controller by paying extra.

The competition

Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X directly competes against the likes of the Sony PS5 Digital Edition and the regular version. As of now, one can easily buy the Xbox Series S via online and offline channels, whereas the Xbox Series X has gone out-of-stock across the country.

Though the Xbox Series S costs a bit less than the PS5 Digital Edition, the PS5 Digital Edition is a lot more powerful gaming console when compared to the Series S.

