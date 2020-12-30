Sony PS5 Golden Rock Is The Most Expensive Gaming Console In The World News oi-Vivek

Though the Sony PS5 is not officially launched in India, you can still buy from third-party sellers at an exorbitant price. However, it is nothing when compared to the Sony PS5 Golden Rock, made using 20KG of pure gold.

Caviar, a brand known for modifying smartphones using gold and diamond has now modified the Sony PS5, which is definitely one of the most expensive custom consoles in the world. In fact, one needs to send a request to the brand to get the pricing information.

Sony PS5 Golden Rock Features

In terms of gaming performance and features, the Sony PS5 Golden Rock is exactly similar to the regular PS5. Not just that, the Sony PS5 Golden Rock will also offer similar gaming performance, capable of handling games at native 4K resolution without any issue.

The two external case plates of the regular PS5 is made using plastic, whereas the Sony PS5 Golden Rock has custom plates, which are entirely made using solid gold.

The company has also customized the PS controller, which is now made using 750grams of gold and genuine crocodile leather for an added grip. Caviar will provide one year warranty on Sony PS5 Golden Rock, and on top of that, the brand will also provide free shipping along with a personal consultant for installation.

Should You Buy Sony PS5 Golden Rock?

If you have a lot of money and want to own something that almost no other can have, then get the Sony PS5 Golden Rock. However, if you just want a gaming console, then get the regular gaming console and install a custom skin that matches your style.

Just considering the amount of gold used on the Sony PS5 Golden Rock, it is likely to cost at least Rs. 8 crores in India, making it a highly expensive gaming console in the world.

