Sony PS5 Pro With Dual GPU Incoming; Set To Outperform Xbox Series X News oi-Vivek

Sony has officially launched the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition, which goes against the likes of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. Now, according to a patent filed by Sony, the company is all set to launch the world's first mainstream gaming console -- the Sony PS5 Pro with a dual GPU setup.

The patent is filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, which reveals some interesting information about the upcoming gaming console from Sony. According to the patent, the Sony PS5 Pro will be touted as a scalable gaming console.

This makes the possible PS5 Pro the most powerful gaming console from the company and is likely to have two AMD GPUs integrated into a single APU. On paper, the PS5 is slightly slower than the Xbox Series X when it comes to raw-performance. With a gaming console that features a dual GPU, the Sony PS5 Pro is very likely to outperform Xbox Series X.

There Is An Interesting Theory

According to the patent, the Sony PS5 Pro is not only designed for better gaming performance but to cater to the future of gaming -- cloud gaming performance. So, the secondary GPU could be an efficient unit, offering better energy efficiency when compared to the primary GPU.

Sony PS5 Pro Expected Launch Date

Sony is yet to launch the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 in India, hence India would be one of the last countries to receive Sony PS5 Pro. As per the international market, the company is likely to announce the Sony PS5 Pro probably in 2022 along with a few new games.

As per the pricing, the PS5 Pro will be an expensive console and is likely to cost more than the Sony PS5 or the Xbox Series X.

Via

Best Mobiles in India