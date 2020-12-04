Just In
- 1 min ago Micromax IN 1b First Sale Announced; Sale Slated For December 10
-
- 9 min ago Motorola Nio Image Leaked; Display, Front Camera Details Tipped
- 1 hr ago Realme Buds Air 2 Gets FCC Certification Hinting Imminent Launch
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For December 4: How To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Don't Miss
- Sports Simon Taufel on banning switch-hit: Impossible to officiate change of grip and stance
- Finance RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Sees Inflation At Elevated Levels
- Education Amazon Jobs: Amazon On a Hiring Spree Engaging More Than 1.2 Million People, Recruiting 2,800 Workers On A Daily Basis
- Movies Rakul Preet Singh Takes Part In Online Blood Donation Campaign; Requests Fans To Join The Network
- News GHMC Election Results 2020: BJP put up a stellar show
- Automobiles New Toyota-Maruti Suzuki SUV Coming Soon: To Rival The Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos
- Lifestyle Sonakshi Sinha Is A Vision In Sheer White Crop Top And Bodycon Skirt, Details And Price Inside!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In December
Sony PS5 Pro With Dual GPU Incoming; Set To Outperform Xbox Series X
Sony has officially launched the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition, which goes against the likes of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. Now, according to a patent filed by Sony, the company is all set to launch the world's first mainstream gaming console -- the Sony PS5 Pro with a dual GPU setup.
The patent is filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, which reveals some interesting information about the upcoming gaming console from Sony. According to the patent, the Sony PS5 Pro will be touted as a scalable gaming console.
This makes the possible PS5 Pro the most powerful gaming console from the company and is likely to have two AMD GPUs integrated into a single APU. On paper, the PS5 is slightly slower than the Xbox Series X when it comes to raw-performance. With a gaming console that features a dual GPU, the Sony PS5 Pro is very likely to outperform Xbox Series X.
There Is An Interesting Theory
According to the patent, the Sony PS5 Pro is not only designed for better gaming performance but to cater to the future of gaming -- cloud gaming performance. So, the secondary GPU could be an efficient unit, offering better energy efficiency when compared to the primary GPU.
Sony PS5 Pro Expected Launch Date
Sony is yet to launch the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 in India, hence India would be one of the last countries to receive Sony PS5 Pro. As per the international market, the company is likely to announce the Sony PS5 Pro probably in 2022 along with a few new games.
As per the pricing, the PS5 Pro will be an expensive console and is likely to cost more than the Sony PS5 or the Xbox Series X.
-
24,998
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960