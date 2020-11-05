Xbox Reserves Up To 30 Percent Storage On Series S, Series X Gaming Consoles: Here Is Why News oi-Vivek

Xbox is all set to launch the budget Series S and the high-end Series X gaming consoles in the next few days. As the company has already confirmed, the Series S offers 512GB SSD, whereas the Series X comes with a 1TB SSD, both offering an SSD slot for memory expansion.

According to a report from an early user of the Xbox Series S and Series X, the company is reserving at least 30 percent of the built-in storage. So, the Xbox Series S will offer 364GB (30 percent reserve) internal storage, and the Series X will offer 802GB (20 percent reserve) of free storage space to the user.

According to the report, Xbox will use this reserved storage space to offer features like a quick resume and to enhance the overall user-experience of these consoles. Given the massive size of the modern AAA titles, one might not be able to install more than four games on the Xbox Series S without an external SSD.

Unlike the previous generation consoles, the Xbox Series S and Series X doesn't accept regular hard drives. Instead, it comes with a proprietary SSD slot, where one can get a 1TB SSD from Seagate for $200.

So, if you are planning to get the Xbox Series S, as it just costs Rs. 34,990 in India, then you might have to invest in an additional SSD to install and play more games. Whereas the Xbox Series X, with a retail price of Rs. 49,990 does offer free storage of over 800GB, which should be more than enough to install at least five AAA games without any issue.

Unlike the Series S, one can easily play games from Blue-Ray disc on the Xbox Series X, thanks to the built-in optical drive. Similarly, reports also suggest that even the PS5 is reserving around 20 percent of storage to offer smooth gaming performance.

