Xbox Series X Specifications Revealed Officially By Microsoft: Most Powerful Xbox Ever? News oi-Karan Sharma

Microsoft has finally revealed the specifications of its most-awaited Xbox Series X gaming console. According to the company, the next-generation Xbox focuses on power, speed, and compatibility.

The company has announced the specifications of the console for the developers. In the blog post, the company claimed that this is the 'most powerful Xbox ever'. Microsoft has also announced that the difficulty faced by developers to deliver more games at a high refresh rate has been solved with the new console.

"While the Xbox Series X will deliver a massive increase in GPU performance and continue to redefine and advance the state of art in graphics with new capabilities such as hardware-accelerated raytracing," said Jason Ronald, Director of Product Management on Xbox Series X, "we don't believe this generation will be defined by graphics or resolution alone."

Xbox Series X specifications

The Xbox Series X comes with 4K games support at 60fps, it also supports for 8K games at 120fps. The company has equipped the gaming console with eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU which is clocked at 3.8GHz, along with a custom RDNA 2-class GPU with 12 teraflops of power and 52 compute units which are clocked at 1.82GHz each.

The Xbox Series X is backed by a 16GB GDDR6 RAM along with a custom 1TB NVME SSD drive. Besides, the company also allow users to expand the storage via 1TB expansion cards which can be inserted in a dedicated card slot located at the rear of the console. Moreover, the Xbox Series X also offers USB 3.2 which supports external hard disk and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Meanwhile, the company has also showcased a video teaser in which it showcases the loading speed of Xbox Series and the Xbox One X. The video teaser shows that the Xbox Series X loads the game in no time. The video teaser shows that the Xbox Series X is 40 faster than the Xbox One X.

The company also claims that the console is equipped with Xbox Velocity Architecture feature which ensures smooth streaming experience. Meanwhile, the games can also be saved directly to the build-in SSD which will allow gamers to resume the game from where they left last. Microsoft has also introduced a 'Quick Resume' feature.

