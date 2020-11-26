Microsoft Delays Xbox Series X/S Production To Get All RDNA 2 Features News oi-Vivek

Microsoft and Sony have officially launched their latest consoles but they are nowhere to be found in the market for purchase. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox has now confirmed that Microsoft has started manufacturing the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X a bit late when compared to the PS5 for a specific reason.

In an interview with The Verge, Phil claims that the company waited for AMD to deliver the full suite of RDNA 2 features, which delayed the manufacturing process. On the contrary, AMD claims that both Xbox Series S/X and the Sony PS5 are based on RDNA 2 architecture.

Though both consoles use RDNA 2 based GPUs, the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X has features like hardware-accelerated Ray-tracing, Mesh Shaders, Variable Rate Shading and Sampler Feedback Streaming.

Due to the presence of Variable Rate Shading, both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S can render different parts of the game differently, thus offering better gaming performance, and this feature is absent on the Sony PS5. Besides, Sampler Feedback Streaming on the Xbox Series S/X also helps with game loading time, even though it has a slower SSD when compared to PS5.

Phil has also confirmed that the company is manufacturing the Xbox Series X in larger number than the Xbox Series S. The Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X have been sold out across the globe. The company is likely to restock in the next few weeks.

This does confirm that Xbox Series X has better hardware when compared to the Sony PS5, which will have Microsoft's gaming console in the long run. Do note that, Microsoft Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X are already available in India, while the Sony PS5 is yet to be launched in the country.

