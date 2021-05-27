PS5 Back In Stock In India: How To Pre-Order PlayStation 5 On Amazon, Flipkart News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PlayStation 5, one of the most anticipated gadgets for gamers is back in stock in India. Priced at Rs. 49,990, the PS5 is now going on sale for the third time in the country. All major online merchants like Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and others are now shipping PS5.

PlayStation 5 Back In Stock In India

Do note, the PS5 Digital Edition remains sold out and its availability is unknown. On the other hand, there's a bigger problem when it comes to buying the PlayStation 5 online. For one, the new gaming gadget could once again get sold out within minutes if not seconds.

Moreover, e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart are only delivering essentials, meaning the PS5 might not get delivered to your area. Gamers can expect to see a delay in PS5 deliveries, even if you manage to buy it online and complete your transaction.

How To Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Online?

Nevertheless, there are a couple of ways you can pre-order the PS5. For one, the PlayStation 5 is back in stock on both Amazon and Flipkart. Of course, you will need an account for either of these sites to pre-order a PS5. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering a couple of bank offers and easy EMI options. Here are the links to Amazon and Flipkart to buy the PS5.

Additionally, one can head over to the Sony Center online shopping site to get the PlayStation 5. Sony Center is offering free home delivery or a pick-up option if there's no lockdown in your region. For faster checkouts, it's better if you have an account at Sony Center. Do note, if you've bought a PS5 previously with an account, you will need to create a new one.

One can also follow a similar pattern at Croma and Reliance Digital sites. However, beware that these sites can often face a massive load, and you could have trouble checking out or canceling the order. One can also check out Vijay Sales, which is also offering the PS5 with free home delivery.

Apart from these popular online shopping sites, one can also check out game-centric sites like Prepaid Gamer Card and Games The Shop. These sites are dedicated to everything gaming, offering you a 'notify me' button, helping you keep updated with the latest stock.

