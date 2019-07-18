ENGLISH

    PUBG 4.1 Beta Update Brings Season 4, New Story Trailer And Lot More

    By
    |

    PUBG the game which is one of the most popular games of 2018 has received its latest 4.1 beta update starting today. The latest beta update comes with new UI and gameplay changes which you do want to play before the release of the full version. The PUBG Corps has also teased the arrival of Season 4 with a narration for the first time. The beta update will bring new weapons, loot characteristics, new gameplay rules and much more. Here is what you should know about the 4.1 beta update.

    PUBG 4.1 Beta Update Brings Season 4, New Story Trailer And Lot More

     

    First and foremost, let's talk about the trailer which the PUBG Corps has come up with. The video trailer shows the story of a boy which is surviving a destructive war in the Erangel map and slowing become the mastermind of the entire game and master of the map. This character is expected to be Brendan Green whos is also known as PlayerUnknown himself.

    The 4.1 beta update is up for download and plays on the test servers. The video also shows a visual overhaul of the entire Erangel map and you see the enhanced graphic quality of major areas like Mylta Power, Military Base, and Quarry. You can also notice the new inclusions in these areas like abandoned tanks, camouflage nets and a lot more. Moreover, the new update has also reduced the grass density, saturation and brightness of the gameplay.

    PUBG 4.1 Beta Update Brings Season 4, New Story Trailer And Lot More

     

    "PUBG SEASON 4 unveils a stunning new visual update for Erangel and reaches back into the undiscovered history of the infamous island that captured the world's attention with Battle Royale. Erangel, which has a special home in the hearts of many of us, now features refreshed buildings, upgraded graphics, and some revelations as to the island's combat-scarred history," reads the PUBG official patch note.

    The update will also bring an update Survivor Pass which will be known as Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath. This will bring new cosmetic items like new skins along with more than 100 rewards. It will also bring a new cooperative mission system and the update will start rolling out on July 23.

    Read More About: pubg gaming news
    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 18:24 [IST]
