PUBG addict from Madhya Pradesh drinks acid instead of water News oi-Karan Sharma Man in Madhya Pradesh drinks acid accidentally instead of water while playing PUBG Mobile. Here is the detailed report.

Once again PUBG Mobile is back in the headline for a wrong reason. This time the addiction of PUBG turned in to a nightmare of a young man in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. According to the report, the 25-year old man accidentally drank acid mistaking it with water while playing the game in his courtyard.

The man was immediately rushed to the hospital where Dr Manan Gogia treated him and operated his intestines. The doctor suggests the family shift him to Nagpur. But the family of the youth bought him back to Chhindwara when his condition worsened.

"There were ulcers in his stomach that had created an obstruction. When his condition did not improve in Nagpur, his family brought him back here. He was not able to eat anything and lost 5-6 kilograms in just a few days," Time of India quoted doctor.

According to the report, the man was operated on February 19 and his stitches were removed on March 3. The 25-year old is married and also have a daughter. The doctor said that even after all these he didn't want to leave his phone. During the recovery phase, he was always busy on his phone playing games or watching movies.