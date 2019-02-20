PUBG to prevent users from addiction with new features News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG developers have finally come and promised that they will work on to make the game healthy and balanced to prevent users from addiction.

In the past few month PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds widely known as PUBG has become very popular in India and also faced a lot of criticism for becoming an unhealthy obsession among smartphone gamers. But now, the PUBG Corps, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole has taken the matter very strictly and decided to fight the backlash.

"While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem," PUBG Mobile said in a statement, adding that it was working with parents, educators, and government bodies to improve its app

The game has more than 30 million daily active users across the globe and is a chart-topper on Android and iOS handsets alike in India. The game is being in the news headlines for all bad reasons in India, there are some cases of suicide was also reported because of the game.

Back in August last year, the first case was spotted in Bangalore where a 15-year old boy was treated for PUBG addiction. Back in January this year a fitness trainer from Jammu is landed into the hospital due to mental imbalance after he started harming himself. A teenage boy from Mumbai committed suicide after his parents denied him a high-end smartphone to play PUBG.

"To foster a healthy and balanced in-game environment, we are developing numerous new features and enhancements which enables us to provide an environment for players to enjoy PUBG MOBILE in a rewarding and responsible manner," the company, backed by the Chinese internet giant Tencent, said.

Opinion on PUBG Ban

Banning PUBG is not going to help anything instead it will decrease the revenue of the Indian gaming industry. Currently, a $290 million (Rs 2,070 crore) business, India's gaming industry will be worth over $1 billion with 190 million games by 2021, a KPMG study estimates.

Indian streamers have gained a lot of attraction with the inclusion of PUBG live streaming. There are streamers who don't even have 300 subscribers before PUBG and now they are on some million subscribers.

"Before PUBG I had around 17K subscribers on YouTube. As soon as I began streaming PUBG Mobile, it took me 50-60 days to reach around 70K subscribers," Rahul Panday who posts PUBG games streams in Hindi on his channel GoldyHindiGaming, told Digit.in.

If you are a PUBG player then you must know Mortal, who is 22-year-old boy saw his subscriber base going up like a rocket fast speed. From 300-odd subscriber in August 2018 to more than 995,000 subscribers he has seen huge success with PUBG streaming.

Keeping all this in mind I think PUBG ban is not going to help instead of that we can spread more awareness of not getting addicted to any online games.