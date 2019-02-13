PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode to arrive with new 0.11.0 update by February end

The PUBG Mobile Zombie mode is one of the most anticipated modes of the online battleground game. PUBG Mobile players are eagerly waiting for the zombie mode and it seems that the developers will bring the new mode with 0.11.0 update. The update is also slated to bring in the collaboration of Tencent with Capcom, and players will have to fight against waves of Zombies and the main boss known as Tyrant.

Tencent games have also released the beta version of the game for those who are not willing to wait for the final stable 0.11.0 update. The interested more players can download the beta version and enjoy the gameplay.

I have already played the beta version of the game, and I found it very interesting and scary at the same time. In the Zombie mode, you have fog all over and random zombies attacking at you. In the day time, the zombies are still manageable but the moment the sunsets, a huge wave of zombies started attacking. If you are not in a squad then it very difficult to survive in the game.

There are zombies which stumble up slowly towards you and there are these fast ones, acid spitting zombies, and monster zombies which can be killed by shooting at least 50 bullets.

You will also meet the boss Tyrant which you have to kill similar like the one in the original Resident Evil 2. The Tyrant gets its own health bar which you have to deplete by continuous shooting at him and meanwhile dodging his attack too. The beta version seems to be very difficult to play, we can expect a less difficult mode in the stable update.

Earlier it was reported that the Tencent Games will bring the update on February 10, but the PUBG Mobile has shared a new teaser to hype the upcoming zombie mode. Let's see when developers will finally bring a stable update.

