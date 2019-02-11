PUBG Mobile one year anniversary: From top played game to addiction and ban notice

PUBG Mobile completed its one year journey, Tencent Games released its first version of PUBG Mobile in China on February 9, but it was not made available for the rest of the world on the same day. But later on, the company released the game globally. So here is the article which shows you the entire journey of the game from scratch to world most famous game.

Just to recall, PUBG stands for Player Unknown's Battle Ground. First, the game was the developer of PUBG on PC with the help of PUBG Crop and later bought to the smartphone platforms. The game was originally inspired by a Japanese movie named 'Battle Royale'. In the game, 100 players are dropped in a map where they have to defeat the enemies in an open battleground. The last team or player will become the winner of the most famous " Winner Winner Chicken Dinner".

PUBG Mobile global rollout

On March 20, 2018, PUBG Mobile witnessed its first global release and India found its popular game. The game was first launched with a single map known as Erangel along with in-game voice chat only.

PUBG Emulator

On May 9, 2018, Tencent announced the PUBG Emulator through Tencent Gaming Buddy which people can download and play the game on PC without paying anything. To make it fair of player, developers ensure that emulator player will match with emulators only and the mobile player with other mobile players.

Miramar map

On May 15, 2018, the PUBG Corps added the new map to the game widely known for sniping. Basically, its a new desert map with almost similar in size as the first map Erangel.

Royale Pass

On 19 June 2018, the Royal Pass made it first debuted in the game. This makes the royal battle game more interesting more interesting for people who wish to pay and play at the same time.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Back on August 10 last year, the developers released the light version of the PUBG Mobile game for low-end smartphones. Because not everyone has the high-end gaming phone to play and enjoy the gameplay. The lower version of the game was known as PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018

The game becomes more popular in India because of the first tournament. It was only available to school and college students with a huge prize pool of Rs 50 Lacs. Tencent seems to be recognized that India has a potential market for gaming.

PUBG Mobile hits 20 Million daily active users

On September 13, the game developers officially announced its achievement of crossing 20 million daily active users in just six months.

PUBG Mobile announces Star Challenge Global Finals

On December 1, 2018, top 20 teams from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Japan, Korea and China took part in the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament with a prize pool of $400,000. India secured the 18th position in the tournament.

30 Million Daily active users

On December 19, the company once again announced their achievement of crossing 30 million active daily users and 200 million downloads.

Vikendi map

Tencent Games on December 20, released the new map widely known as Vikendi snow map for global mobile players. The New map comes with different types of environment, from a desert to a snowy area, new vehicles and a lot more.

PM Modi's reaction on PUBG Mobile

Even PM Modi get to know about the popularity of PUBG Mobile in India and reacted to a mother's complain by saying "PUBG wala hai kya?". The slogans of "Jai PUBG" was also attacked may users on social media and become viral in India.

PUBG addiction

The game has also been in the headlines for wrong reasons like suicide, ban and more. the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has announced that online games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) puts a harmful and negative impact on children's brain.

A fitness trainer in Jammu was found harming himself and ended up in the hospital due to the addition of the online game. Apart from that an 11-year old Mumbai based boy has also sought a ban on the game because it is addictive, harmful and promote violence. Gurjrath government become the first state in India to ban the game for primary schools.

It was also reported that youth has committed suicide in the Nehru Nagar area of Kurla, Mumbai. The teenage boy aged 18 years took the decision to end his life when his family denied buying him a premium smartphone so that he can play PUBG on it.

Now the game is also coming up with new Zombie Mode which will make the game more interesting for Indian gamers and for the rest of the world as well. So this was the entire journey of the game till now. Let's see what else the developer will do to keep the crazy of the game in global gamers.