PUBG teases new Night mode for Vikendi map and more

PUBG developers announced a new Awesome Patch which is going to bring Moonlight mode to the snow map. All you need to know.

    PlayerUnknown's Battleground widely known as PUBG has recently added a new to the game known as the Vikendi snow map. Now the developers have announced a new Awesome Patch which is going to bring Moonlight mode to the snow map. Do note that the new Awesome Patch will roll out to PUBG players for PC and there is no information if it will arrive at PUBG Mobile or not.

    PUBG teases new Night mode for Vikendi map and more

     

    "We have an awesome patch coming to the PC Test Servers next week and I can't wait to share it with you all. For now, here's a look at some of the new additions coming to Vikendi!" says the tweet. The image also shows a motorcycle with snowmobile tracks. This means the upcoming update will also bring new vehicles.

    A PUBG community manager confirmed on Reddit that the new mode will be released soon and it will be known as "Moonlight Mode" this will be different from the standard night mode which is already available in Erangle map.

    Earlier it was mentioned by the company that the new Vikendi map will come out of beta and will be available for Xbox One and PS 4 on January 22. For Xbox One it will come as Update #4 and for PS4 it will be #1. This update will add the new map to the game, along with new weapons, vehicles and more.

    PUBG teases new Night mode for Vikendi map and more

     

    The new patch will come to the PUBG Test Servers on the stream by next week. The player can access the Test servers to check out the new Dark mode in the snow map.

    Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has also received its new update version 0.10.5 which brings some improvement in the loot distribution in Vikendi. The new Royal Pass is also live on the servers. The update also brings the new Mk47 rifle to the game which is available in all the maps.

    Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
