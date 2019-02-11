ENGLISH

Man leaves pregnant wife for the love of PUBG

PUBG is been in the news for all wrong reason in India, and it one more has added into the list. Here's how a man left his pregnant wife because of the online game.

    PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular and downloaded games across the globe, but in India, it is always been in the news for wrong reasons and it seems that the list is not going to stop so soon. In the latest report, it has been reported that a man has left his pregnant wife because of the addiction of playing PUBG Mobile.

    Man leaves pregnant wife for the love of PUBG

     

    According to a Facebook post, the man was introduced to the game by his siblings, then he started playing the game and spending long hours in the game which led to arguments and finally the man decided to leave his wife. However, this news is not verified because the name of the man and his wife both are not mentioned in the post. Moreover, there is a possibility that the account from which this is posted might be fabricated. So it's better to take this information with the pinch of salt.

    But this doesn't mean that there are no other cases related to the famous game PUBG. Recently it was reported that a fitness trainer in Jammu was found harming himself and ended up in the hospital due to the addition of the online game.

    Apart from that an 11-year old Mumbai based boy has also sought a ban on the game because it is addictive, harmful and promote violence. Gurjrath government become the first state in India to ban the game for primary schools.

    Also, it was reported that youth has committed suicide in the Nehru Nagar area of Kurla, Mumbai. The teenage boy aged 18 years took the decision to end his life when his family denied buying him a premium smartphone so that he can play PUBG on it.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
