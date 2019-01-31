ENGLISH

11-year-old prepares for PIL seeking ban on PUBG game

PUBG is been in the news headlines for quite a time in India. Now, it is once again back with a new conflict. An 11-year-old boy in Maharastra wrote a letter to the government to ban PUBG.

    PUBG is one of the most played and downloaded game in India and across the globe. But, there are some issues going on with the online battlefield game in India. An 11-year-old boy wrote a letter to the government seeking a ban on the online game PUBG. Ahad wrote a four-page letter to the government, said that this is an appeal to ban the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. He wrote the letter because this game promotes violence and cyberbullying.

    11-year-old prepares for PIL seeking ban on PUBG game

     

    In the letter, he said that this is an "appeal to forthwith ban online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [PUBG] as it promotes immoral conduct such as violence, murder, aggression, looting, gaming addiction and cyberbullying".

    "I will be compelled to seek appropriate legal [civil and criminal] proceeding as per law; naturally at your cost and consequences" if the game is not banned.

    Ahad marked seven people in his letter including Ravi Shankar Prasad (Ministry of Electronics and IT), Vinod Tawde (Maharashtra education minister) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

    However, he has not received any reply from the government side. Therefore he has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High court.

    Meanwhile, Tencent Games has come up with a new beta update of the popular online game PUBG Mobile mobile. The update is dubbed as 0.11.0, the company has already announced their collaboration with Resident Evil 2 which will bring an all-new Zombies Mode in the game. The beta version is rolling out to the player in a test phase.

    Source

    Read More About: pubg pubg ban gaming news
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
