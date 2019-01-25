PUBG announces new free-to-play version of the game

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds widely known as PUBG is one of the most popular online battle royale game of 2018. The PC version of the game was always paid, to solve this problem Tencent Games come up with the mobile version of the game. Which turned out to be a great success for the developers. The company bought the emulator version of the PUBG Mobile game so that gamers can enjoy it on PC also. Now the company has come up with the all-new free-to-play beta, PUBG Lite, which is a slightly lower version of the PUBG PC.

PUBG has officially announced the new beta version of the Lite version of the game on January 24, stating that the company want the game to be available for people "who were previously unable to access the game due to the specification requirements."

The PUBG Lite is developed to make the game accessible for everyone, especially for those players who don't own high-end computers and unable to run the full version of the game. The free version of the game is been into development for quite a long time and running close tests in Southeast Asia since October 2018.

The PUBG Lite beta comes with only one map at the launch, the classic Erangle. However, the folks at PUBG has promised additional game modes with popular snow map Vikendi.

The developers have also released the minimum and recommended computer specifications for PUBG Lite. You can play the game on Windows 7,8,10 64bit. Minimum you will require Core i3 2.4GHz with 4GB of RAM and internal HD Graphics 40000 to run the Lite version of PUBG.

This is a good attempt by PUBG Corp to attract gamers who were unable to enjoy the game because of the hardware, and for them also who don't want to invest their hard earned money before playing the full version.

