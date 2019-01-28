ENGLISH

PUBG Mobile rolls out zombie mode, moonlight mode and more

PUBG Mobile officially rolling out the new update which will bring new Zombie Mode, Moonlight Mode and more.

    Tencent Games has come up with a new beta update of the popular online game PUBG Mobile mobile. The update is dubbed as 0.11.0, the company has already announced their collaboration with Resident Evil 2 which will bring an all-new Zombies Mode in the game. The beta version is rolling out to the player in a test phase.

    The Zombies mode will be officially known as Sunset and is currently available on the Erangle Map of the beta update. As mentioned above PUBG and Resident Evil 2 has joined their hands the mode will bring all the bosses along with other zombies.

    When players will kill the Resident Evil 2 boss, it will provide them with in-game resources which will help them to survive during the gameplay. So this is going to be very helpful for the PUBG Mobile players.

    The update will also bring the leaked moonlight mode to the Vikendi snow map. Moreover, Sanhok is getting Quick Match Arcade Mode along with some added features from the PC version.

    In the Sunset mode players need to survive the battle against waves of zombies. Each wave will be larger than the previous one, so this is not going to be easy for the player.

    As per update patch notes, the game come with a Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music. It will also come with a Personal Spaces option where all the details about the player will be available. This update also features a new Push-to-Talk which will help players to converse with each other during the gameplay like a walkie talkie. It also brings in PC features like damage stacking and air raid adjustment.

     

    In the entire gameplay, players will unknown about the location of the zombies. They can appear anytime from out of nowhere to kill you, so you have to be very careful about them. Meanwhile, you have to look for other opponents who are playing the game.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
