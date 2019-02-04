PUBG game addiction claims life in India, when will it stop

PUBG, the online multiplayer battle Royale game is driving the gamers crazy all around the globe. The online game is a hit amongst the masses and already has 100 million+ downloads on PlayStore. The game has gained so much of popularity that it has become the latest talk of the town. Well, it's not just the good things which are making the game grab some headlines quite frequently. An incident which took place in the financial capital Mumbai has shown us the negative impact of the game addiction.

In an incident which took place in Nehru Nagar area of Kurla, Mumbai, a youth has committed suicide for what seems to be a puny reason. The teenage boy aged 18 years took the decision to end his life when his family denied buying him a premium smartphone so that he can play PUBG on it.

Apparently, the high-end smartphone which he was asking for costs a whopping Rs 37,000 and his family was not ready to spend such a huge sum on a device for gaming. The family allowed the boy to get a smartphone worth Rs 20,000; however, there was no agreement on it. The boy distressed by the events took the extreme step and committed suicide at his residence. The police have now registered a case of accidental death and the investigations are being conducted.

It is sad to see that even with such popularity and huge fan following the game is grabbing headlines for wrong events. There have been numerous cases reported recently where the game addiction is taking over the population. It is high time when the youth needs to maintain a balance between digital and real life and not the former to take over. We should understand our responsibilities before taking any extreme measures that can affect our closed ones in any way.

In my opinion, the stubbornness to buy a high-end smartphone just to play PUBG or any other game is not justified. We have tested this and other high-end games on the mid-range smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor Play and others and have experienced smooth gaming experiences on these devices. It's not always the price of the smartphone, your life is above all these commodities. We would request the gamers playing PUBG too look at the bigger picture and focus on life rather than online games to achieve their goals.