PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Prize pool 1 crore

If your a PUBG Mobile fan and loves to play like a pro then this is going to be good news for you. Tencent Games have announced the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 tournament. The winner of the tournament will receive a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. So if you have faith on your squad and your gaming skill then register for the tournament.

The announcement of this new tournament comes after the PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship in October 2018. The company claims that they received over 250,000 registrations in three weeks from more than 1000 colleges, from 30 cities. But the previous tournament was limited to the college students, and this one is going to be the first official open-to-all PUBG Mobile tournament in India. The winner of this championship will receive a cash prize of 1 crore and Oppo sponsored phones.

Rules and Regulations

First of all, there is no limitation on registration, so you need not have to worry about the spots filling. But you should be a PUBG Mobile player with an account above level 20 to be eligible for registration. Do note that this is a squad only tournament, no-solo or duo matches will be held during the tournament.

The teams will battle for the prize money in different maps including Erangel. The registered squads will play together during the In-Game Qualifier phase, which will take place from January 21 to January 28. After the Qualifier phase, top 2000 teams will be selected for the Online Playoff. The Online Playoff will take place between February 9 to 24.

20 teams will get the chance to play the Grand Finals, which will be held on March 10.

Prize pool and prize distribution

The total prize pool in the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 tournament is 1 crore.

The winning team will take away Rs 30 lakh,

The runner-up will take Rs 10 lakh

The third-ranking team will get Rs 5 lakh.

All teams that make it to the top 10 ranks will also receive cash prizes.

Winners in below mention categories will receive Rs 50,000

MVP Award - Awarded to the player with maximum number of MVP

The Exterminators - Awarded to the team with maximum kills

The Healers - Awarded to the team with the highest number of revives

The Redeemer - Awarded to the player with the highest amount of health restored

The Lone Ranger - Awarded to the player with the maximum survival time

The Rampage Freak - Awarded to the player for the maximum number of kills in one game.