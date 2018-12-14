ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map all set to release on December

The PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update is all set to release on December 20. All you need to know about the new map.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PUBG Mobile one of the most downloaded games of 2018. The game is all set for the holiday season and it has been confirmed that the new snow map Vikendi will soon come to PUBG Mobile. The map will be rolled out with the upcoming update 0.10.0. Vikendi map is already available in the beta app of PUBG Mobile, which was released on December 10.

    PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map all set to release on December

     

    The PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update is all set to release on December 20. This new update will bring a lot of changes to the game, including a new Snowmobile that will be exclusive to the snow map, and players will also be able to have a snowball fight before the starting of the map. The update brings an all-new weather which makes the gameplay more difficult for the player.

    In the Vikendi snow map, the footsteps of the players will remain till the end of the match. This will work like advantage and disadvantage for players because with the help of footprints on the snow you can track your opponent, but at the same time, there must be a possibility that you will be tracked by others.

    PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 patch notes

    New Map and In-game changes:
    - Vikendi, a 6km x 6km snow map
    - Will be available for download at 0:00 UTC on 20 DEC 2018, and available for matchmaking 24 hours later
    - New weather mode added: Snow
    - Vikendi-exclusive vehicle: Snowmobile
    - Snowball Fight added to Vikendi's Spawn Island
    - Added layout for players with large hands
    - Added a display for Crew Challenge winners on Erangel's Spawn Island. Season 1's winning teams will appear on the Spawn Island of their respective server and modes (Season 2 registration starts at 0:00 UTC on 18 DEC 2018)
    - Players' best results in Crew Challenge will now be shown on their Crew pages and can be shared with other players

    PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map all set to release on December

     

    Thematic Changes:

    • Added a Snow theme to the main menu. Collect bells from all Classic mode matches and exchange them for rewards at the event center
    • Shop's front page has been tuned to emphasize themes of each major update

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue