PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map all set to release on December

PUBG Mobile one of the most downloaded games of 2018. The game is all set for the holiday season and it has been confirmed that the new snow map Vikendi will soon come to PUBG Mobile. The map will be rolled out with the upcoming update 0.10.0. Vikendi map is already available in the beta app of PUBG Mobile, which was released on December 10.

The PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update is all set to release on December 20. This new update will bring a lot of changes to the game, including a new Snowmobile that will be exclusive to the snow map, and players will also be able to have a snowball fight before the starting of the map. The update brings an all-new weather which makes the gameplay more difficult for the player.

In the Vikendi snow map, the footsteps of the players will remain till the end of the match. This will work like advantage and disadvantage for players because with the help of footprints on the snow you can track your opponent, but at the same time, there must be a possibility that you will be tracked by others.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 patch notes

New Map and In-game changes:

- Vikendi, a 6km x 6km snow map

- Will be available for download at 0:00 UTC on 20 DEC 2018, and available for matchmaking 24 hours later

- New weather mode added: Snow

- Vikendi-exclusive vehicle: Snowmobile

- Snowball Fight added to Vikendi's Spawn Island

- Added layout for players with large hands

- Added a display for Crew Challenge winners on Erangel's Spawn Island. Season 1's winning teams will appear on the Spawn Island of their respective server and modes (Season 2 registration starts at 0:00 UTC on 18 DEC 2018)

- Players' best results in Crew Challenge will now be shown on their Crew pages and can be shared with other players

Thematic Changes:

• Added a Snow theme to the main menu. Collect bells from all Classic mode matches and exchange them for rewards at the event center

• Shop's front page has been tuned to emphasize themes of each major update