PUBG Mobile back with 0.10.0 update beta for Android and iOS

PUBG Mobile which Google has recently titled as the best game of 2018 is back with another 0.10.0 update beta for Android and iOS devices. Tencent games have confirmed the new on Reddit, but the company has not disclosed the release date of the full version of PUBG Mobile 0.10.0. This new update will bring some interesting addition to the game. It will bring new chat options, improved control settings and the MK 47 Mutant guns which were made available on PUBG Xbox One and PC.

It seems the developers are not ready to sit quite, they keep on bring new updates to the PUBG Mobile. Recently they have added Sanhok Map, then they introduced the weather conditions to the map for making the game more complicated and difficult to play, and now this update.

Recently, the snow map was also leaked on YouTube which has revealed the entire upcoming snow map. Tencent games have also joined hands with Capcom's popular upcoming survival horror title Resident Evil 2. PUBG Mobile made the announcement on the last day of PMSC2018 on its official Twitter handle.

Resident Evil 2 is the reboot of the zombie game which was first released in 1998. Leon S Kennedy is a police officer who is attempting to escape the Raccoon City which is infected with zombies. Leon S Kennedy is the protagonists of the game and college student Claire Redfield is assisting him to find the escape.

This is not the first time PUBG is collaborating with some big developer like Resident Evil. Earlier, the game has collaborated with DC's Suicide Squad, which comes with suicide squad skins. The company has also collaborated with movies like Mission Impossible and more.

We can expect the final version of update soon in the upcoming weeks, as there are not too many changes with the map, so we can expect a shorter wait time.

