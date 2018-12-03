PUBG reveals its collaboration with Resident Evil 2 Remake on the last day of Star Challenge

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds widely known as PUBG is being in the headlines for quite a time now. The developers keep on bringing new contents to the game. Now, on the last day of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge, the company has announced a collaboration with RE_Games widely known as Resident Evil Games. The company has confirmed the collaboration on its PUBG's official Twitter account.

However, there is still a mystery about the contents because the developers have not disclosed anything about the contents of this collaboration. There is a possibility that players can buy in-game Resident Evil 2 featured skins. This partnership will help both the developers to promote the upcoming Horror game Resident Evil 2 remake. It will also help the developers of the games to regain the players that the game has been losing for a while.

This is not the first time PUBG is collaborating with some big developer like Resident Evil. Earlier, the game has collaborated with DC's Suicide Squad, which comes with suicide squad skins. The company has also collaborated with movies like Mission Impossible and more.

The last day of #PMSC2018 Dubai Finals. What could be more exciting than announcing that PUBG MOBILE is teaming up with @RE_Games! Something is coming very soon. #pubgmobilexre2 pic.twitter.com/HSZVZYG6cB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2018

We have already seen PUBG in the news headline for quite a time now. Recently the game come up with a new weather update, where users can play the game in different weather conditions like rain and fog. With the inclusion of these new weather conditions, the gameplay becomes more difficult in low visibility.

Recently the upcoming snow map "Vikendi" was also leaked on YouTube. Moreover, the game is all set to release on the PS4 in December. Both the companies have confirmed that the game will be available on disc across the globe. However, Sony India was yet to reveal whether the PUBG PS4 on the disc is making its way to the Indian gaming market or not. If you also looking for the same then, this is a good news for you.

Source