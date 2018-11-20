PUBG PS4 disc version to launch on December 7: Price and pre-orders

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is all set to release on the PS4 in December. Both the companies have confirmed that the game will be available on disc across the globe. However, Sony India was yet to reveal whether the PUBG PS4 on the disc was making Indian gaming market or not. If you also looking for the same then, this is a good news for you. Gadget 360 in its report confirmed that the PUBG PS4 discs will be available in the country. And it will be way cheaper than buying the game digitally.

According to the report, the PUBG PS4 India disc will be up for grabs with a price tag of Rs 1,999. The report also suggests that the game will be released on December 7, 2018. It is the same say when the company is making the game available internationally. The discs came with the price point of Rs 1,999 is better than the game costing Rs 2,750 and above digitally. Moreover, buyers can also pre-order the game on disc via Game The Shop. Meanwhile, the listings on Amazon and Flipkart is yet to go live

PUBG PS4 bundles and price

Disc Edition

Base Game for Rs. 1,999

Looter's Digital Edition

Base Game for Rs. 2,750

Survivor's Digital Edition

Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750

Champion's Digital Edition

Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 3,999

So if you looking forward to the game then pre-order the PUGB PS4 and wait for the delivery. We will get back to you with more information once the game launches in India.

Source