PUBG PS4 disc version to launch on December 7: Price and pre-orders

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is all set to release on the PS4 in December. Both the companies have confirmed that the game will be available on disc across the globe. However, Sony India was yet to reveal whether the PUBG PS4 on the disc was making Indian gaming market or not. If you also looking for the same then, this is a good news for you. Gadget 360 in its report confirmed that the PUBG PS4 discs will be available in the country. And it will be way cheaper than buying the game digitally.
According to the report, the PUBG PS4 India disc will be up for grabs with a price tag of Rs 1,999. The report also suggests that the game will be released on December 7, 2018. It is the same say when the company is making the game available internationally. The discs came with the price point of Rs 1,999 is better than the game costing Rs 2,750 and above digitally. Moreover, buyers can also pre-order the game on disc via Game The Shop. Meanwhile, the listings on Amazon and Flipkart is yet to go live
PUBG PS4 bundles and price
Disc Edition
Base Game for Rs. 1,999
Looter's Digital Edition
Base Game for Rs. 2,750
Survivor's Digital Edition
Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750
Champion's Digital Edition
Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 3,999
So if you looking forward to the game then pre-order the PUGB PS4 and wait for the delivery. We will get back to you with more information once the game launches in India.