PUBG Mobile Season 4 arrived with M762 rifle, rainy weather and more

On Sunday PUBG Mobile has tweeted a tweet and confirmed that the next season in the game, the Season 4 will be soon roll out across the globe. In the Tweet, the company didn't reveal anything about the release date of the next update. However, the announcement does confirm two things, first is the end of season 3 which introduced the Sanhok map. Second, the update will bring new weapons, vehicles and more. Now the update is up and arrived in most of the PUBG Mobile game.

The update already arrives and you can update the game now. The season 4 is live a player are already enjoy the new update. The most important part about this update was that it was done without taking the serves offline. In its last update, the servers were taken off for hours, which restricted the players to access PUBG Mobile on their smartphones.

According to the announcement notice, the new update will bring the following changes to the PUBG Mobile game.

Added M762 automatic rifle, available on all maps.

Added new Sanhok Vehicle: Scooter.

Added dynamic weather to Sanhok.

Added hardcore mode to provide the same experience as PC.

Royale Pass Season 4

Added more firearm finishers, rare outfits, new character faces and hairstyles.

Fine-tune the redemption feature.

Added Mission Cards.

Added an event where packs are discounted heavily during Black Friday.

Increased the odds of certain crate drops.

The update comes with a size of 188.08MB, and it is recommended to use the Wi-Fi connection to update the game. PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Season 4 will have up to 100 RP levels and two options - Elite and Elite Plus - with the same pricing.

So if you haven't updated the game yet then open the app and update it. Here are the simple steps to update the game.

Open the PUBG Mobile App

Cancel the Announcement

Click on the update

Once the update is done you are all set to play the game with new weather and new additions. All the best with your gameplay, make sure you made as much as possible headshots with the new M762 automatic rifle.