PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is back: How to register

PUBG Mobile back with new tournament called PUBG Mobile Star Challenge. Here's how to register.

By

    PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded and played game as we all know and it directly goes up against Fortnite. Tencent Games is the one behind the game and it has kept on coming up with interesting tournaments. Once again the games are back with a new tournament known as PUBG Mobile Star Challenge and the registration is now open for everyone.

    PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is back: How to register

    Just to recall PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is a tournament held by the PUBG MOBILE project that focuses on celebrity streamers from 6 global tournament regions. The participating streamers will be examined for their popularity as well as skills. Winners will get Fantastic Cash Rewards and a contract to become an official streamer to gain global exposure through the game and promotional activities.

    The tournament will be conducted in seven regions including Asia, North America, South America, Europe, China, Korea and Japan. The portals are open to register for the tournament. So if you are interested please head to the official website and get yourself registered for the tournament.

    PUBG Mobile Star Challenge is back: How to register

    But there is a format which will be followed to get your squad registered. First is the registration and qualification round where the teams will be qualified on the basis of match results.

    Second is Play to win and play for fun! A competition of both skills and popularity.

    The third is regional finals, where you need to compete over four consecutive weekends to become the official streamer for the region.

    Fourth is the global final where winning players from all regions will come together to compete for the role of the official streamer.

    Prize Pool

    Global Champion $200,000
    Global Runner-up $100,000
    Global 2nd Runner-up $50,000

    Regional Champion $20,000
    Regional Runner-up $15,000
    Regional Runner-up $10,000

    The tournament will kick start from 29 November and ends on 1 December.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
