PUBG Mobile celebrating Diwali with kurta pyjama outfit and more

India has seen a huge growth in the smartphone market in the past few years and the same goes to the gaming industry in India. We have also reported that how smartphone gaming has seen growth in the country. Famous game PUBG Mobile is celebrating Diwali which is the biggest festival in India.

Tencent Games bought the latest update of its PUBG Mobile is version 0.9.0. The latest update brings new weapons, Halloween outfit, themes and a night mode to the game. Apart from that developers has also included Diwali surprise dhamaka offers. This new addition is known as Diwali Dhamaka Offers which comes with a special pack of kurta pyjama set along with a special coupon which will open a corresponding crate.

If you are interested in the new Indian outfit then you can avail the offer in the game. You will receive the banned which you open the game or you can also go to the store. You can avail the pack for 499 UC, which is after a 55 percent discount. Make sure you are availing this offer before November 2.

The game has also introduced some special event in the Game for Diwali which is known as Diwali: Stayin' Alive, Diwali: Lonewolf, and Diwali: Terminator. The first one comes with four survival challenges where you have to survive for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 90 minutes and 200 minutes in classic Duo matches.

In the second event, the player needs to finish a match in top 5 or 10 and two matches in top 1 or 5. Players who complete these challenges will be rewarded for achievement in Classic Solo matches. Diwali: Terminator mode can get you 300 coins for killing 10 players and 700 coins for killing 20. Apart from that players will also win a crate for killing 30 players, and if you kill 40 then you can also win a soldier's crate. So next time keep an eye on how many kills you have obtained in a match.