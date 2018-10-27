PUBG Mobile update to v0.9.0 brings Night Mode and more

PUBG, the multiplayer online battle royale game is receiving a new update. Tencent is rolling out the latest update version 0.9.0 for PUBG Mobile and will be available for all the players playing the game. The new update brings along some interesting new additions such as Night Mode, Haloween theme and a lot more.

The new update has already started rolling out to all the devices and once you start the game it will automatically start downloading on your respective devices. However, if in case you have not received the update yet, you don't need to worry as it will be available soon for your smartphones. Also, you can check for the update manually by visiting the PlayStore.

The new update brings along the Halloween festive event and the company has dubbed this as 'Halloweeks'. This new event will allow the players an access to some "eerie costumes" such as a Mummy and Witch costumes. Even the vehicles will be designed to match the Halloween theme. Apart from the Halloween theme, the new update also introduces a Night Mode feature on Erangel, pumpkins in Spawn Island and others.

Tencent is not only giving the mobile version of PUBG the new theme. The company is also giving a Halloween makeover to the PC version of the game. With the new update, the PUBG PC players will also get the option to pick up spooky costumes such as Killer Clown, Bloody Nurse, Maniacal Butcher, and Ancient Mummy. Notably, each costume set will be available for sale individually, or you can also get a crate of costumes at a lower price.

Also, players can win win one of the costumes in a screenshot contest whose information will be released by PUBG on its twitter handle. So, if you are a PUBG player and are interested in winning one of the Halloween themed costumes then make sure that you keep an eye on PUBG Twitter feed.

