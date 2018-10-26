Brace yourself for a new PUBG rival from Xiaomi

It appears that Xiaomi does not want to limit itself to smartphones and accessories; the tech giant now wants a chunk of gaming space as well. It is an undeniable fact that the battle royal games have been a hot topic this year and the Fortnite and PUBG have been among the favorites. Now, the Chinese tech giant is all set to set its foot in the gaming industry and take on both the Fortnite as well as PUBG with its new survival game.

Xiaomi has announced that it will now be joining the multiplayer online battle royal game with the launch of its own game called 'Survival Game'. As of now, the company has not revealed any specific information about the game apart from the fact that it will be a 'large-scale, sci-fi 3D shooting mobile game' which will be independently developed by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi had made this announcement on the company's Mi community forums. The company has revealed that the beta testing applications for the game will be open until October 31 for the Android Platform. As per the post "The game created an avant-garde battlefield based on the battle royale mode. Players need to compete with each other and be the last one standing."

The post on the Mi community forums further states "The game features a large, unique battle scene that includes sci-fi characters, weapons and vehicles'. This hints that the game will not be similar to that of Fortnite and PUBG since the theme is based on science fiction.

In addition to this, the game will also offer flight functions where the players will be allowed to fly an aircraft around the map. This should provide the gamers the opportunity to attack and defense and survive longer in the game.

Xiaomi had also invited the gamers from different gaming communities to enroll in the closed beta stage so that they can test the game before it is officially released for the masses. However, now the sign-up page is no longer active which means the company is not taking any more applications for the same. It is not immediately clear if the applications will go live again or not. It would be interesting to see how fairly the new game performs and stands out in front of PUBG and Fortnite. We will keep you posted with the further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.

