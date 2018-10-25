Xiaomi Mi A2 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage listed for Rs. 19,999

Xiaomi unveiled its second generation Android One smartphone dubbed Mi A2 at an event in Spain. When it was announced globally, the company took the wraps off two variants - one with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and the other one with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. However, when it was launched in India, only the base model with 4GB RAM was made available.

Now, it looks like the company has launched the high-end variant of the smartphone in the country. The Mi Diwali Sale is going on and users can avail the offers and deals via the Mi Store app and Mi.com. In the meantime, the official online store of Xiaomi has silently listed the Mi A2 with 6GB RAM. However, it is yet to go on sale.

Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM price in India

As mentioned above, the Mi A2 with 6GB RAM is listed for Rs. 19,999 on the official online store. The listing shows that the device will be available in four colors - Black, Gold, Red and Blue. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM variant was launched for Rs. 16,999.

Mi A2 launch offers

When the Mi A2 was launched in the country, the company did announce a few launch offers. We can expect the same to be available for the 6GB RAM variant as well. Eventually, buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs. 2,200 from Reliance Jio, three months of free subscription to Hungama Music, and Ixigo coupons worth Rs. 3,500. Also, the Jio users can get up to 4.5TB of additional data.

With these launch offers, we can expect the smartphone to be available at a lesser pricing than Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999. As it will be available via Amazon India, we can expect no cost EMI and other benefits as well on this smartphone.

Highlights of Mi A2

When it comes to its highlights, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is an Android One smartphone, so it will get timely updates, be it software updates or security patches. Also, it supports the Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology in India while it is Quick Charge 3.0 in the other markets.