Xiaomi Mi A2 officially launched in India: Price, offers, features and more

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India on the 8th of August 2018 with Android One OS. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the successor to the Xiaomi Mi A1, which was the first smartphone from Xiaomi with stock Android. The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be an Amazon exclusive and will be available via the flash sale.

Price and variants and availability

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage will be available for Rs 16,999 and the model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be made available in the later part of the year.

The pre-order for the Xiaomi Mi A2 will commence on Amazon from the 9th of August 2018 (12:00) PM and the smartphone will be available in flash sale from 12th of August 2018 (12:00 PM) on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home. Do note that a user has to pay Rs 16,999 beforehand to make pre-order.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ (2160 x 1080px) resolution offering a modern 18:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Though the device has a dual nano-SIM card slot (4G + 4G) the smartphone does not offer a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

Coming to the optics, the device has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor (which will help in the bokeh effect). On the front, the device has a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with a selfie flash. In terms of camera capability, both cameras support auto HDR and Bokeh mode. The main camera setup can record 4k videos at 30fps, whereas the secondary camera can only record 1080p videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is running on 3010 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing, which also doubles as an audio jack, as the device has a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device does support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and this is the only device available in India, which supports the same. However, one has to buy a separate Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ enabled charger, as the retail package comes with a standard 10W charger.

Finally, the Xiaomi Mi A2 offers stock Android 8.1 OS and Google has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi A2 will receive Android P update in the next few weeks, which will further improve the overall performance of the device.

Conclusion

At the price of Rs 16,999, the device seems like a good offering, as no other smartphone at this price tag comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. However, the Mi A2 has to struggle a lot to compete against the likes of the Honor Play, which is based on HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC (equivalent to Snapdragon 845) with a bigger battery, headphone jack, and a modern display with a notch design.