Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Xiaomi Mi A1: The odd differences

Design

Both smartphones have a full metal unibody design. However, the Xiaomi Mi A2 looks a bit modern compared to the Xiaom Mi A1, as the device has a taller display with narrower bezels compared to the Xiaomi Mi A1. So, in terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi A2 looks more sophisticated and more modern. However, this does not mean that the Xiaomi Mi A1 has a bad design.

Display

The Xiaomi Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.9-inch display with a similar form factor, as the Mi A2 has an 18:9 aspect ratio display versus the 16:9 aspect ratio display on the Xiaomi Mi A1. The Xiaomi Mi A2 has on-screen navigation buttons, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A1 has capacitive navigation keys. In terms of resolution, both smartphones offer Full HD 1080p IPS LCD display. Due to the aspect ratio, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is much narrower compared to the Xiaomi Mi A1.

Processor

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by a much powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset. In terms of benchmarking and performance, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be much faster compared to the Xiaomi Mi A1 in every aspect. So, speed is all you need, then the Xiaomi Mi A2 seems like a right choice. However, until you compare these devices hand in hand, you will not feel that the difference in day to day life.

Camera

The Xiaomi Mi A1 and the Mi A2 has a dual camera setup, the Mi A1 has a 12 MP standard sensor and a 12 MP telephoto sensor, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 12 MP standard sensor and a 20 MP secondary sensor (the exact implementation of the secondary sensor is yet to be known). Both smartphones offer 4k video recording on the primary camera with other features like bokeh effect and beauty mode. On the front, the Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with an LED flash, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A1 has a 5 MP selfie snapper. Both selfie cameras can record 1080p videos, as the Mi A2 has a higher resolution camera, it can capture selfies with more details.

RAM and storage

Both smartphones will be available with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Rumors also suggest that the company might launch a Xiaomi Mi A2 with 6 GB RAM, which will offer better multi-tasking performance. The Xiaomi Mi A1 has a micro SD card slot, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 does not support storage expansion what so ever.

Battery and OS

Both smartphones have a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery, the Xiaomi Mi A2 supports fast charging, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A1 does not support fast charging. Both smartphones have a USB type C port for charging and data syncing and the same port doubles as a headphone jack on the Xiaomi Mi A2, as the device does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Whereas the Xiaomi Mi A1 has a dedicated headphone jack, with a Hi-Fi DAC to improve the audio output via earphones. Both smartphones run on stock Android with Android 8.1 OS and will be updated to Android P in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Mi A2 does have an edge over the Xiaomi Mi A1 in terms of display, camera, processor, connectivity, and design. However, the Xiaomi Mi A1 has features like micro SD card slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack which is missing on the Xiaomi Mi A2. Overall, the Xiaomi Mi A2 seems like a good upgrade over the Xiaomi Mi A1, if the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be priced less than Rs 18,000 price mark.