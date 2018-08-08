Xiaomi Mi A2 Launch Live Streaming: Price, Specifications, Features and more

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India on the 8th of August. This will be the second smartphone from the company to launch in the country, which runs on stock Android, instead of MIUI (a custom OS from Xiaomi).

Launch event

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be a successor to the Xiaomi Mi A2. In terms of design and specifications, the Mi A2 offers a huge improvement over the Xiaomi Mi A2 in terms of design, specifications, and features. However, the Xiaomi Mi A2 also misses out on few features, which are found on the original Xiaomi Mi A1.

The launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 is held in the national capital (New Delhi) and the launch event will commence at 04:00 PM IST. Along with the Xiaomi Mi A2, the company is also expected to launch the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 as well, with an improved and bigger display with additional functionalities.

Price and availability

According to the recent leak, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will cost Rs 17,499 in India for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and the company is also expected to launch a 6 GB RAM variant, which is expected to cost Rs 21,999. The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be exclusively available on Amazon and Mi.com for the initial stage and later on the smartphone will be available across via Mi stores as well.

Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with no micro SD card slot. However, the device does have a dual nano-SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE capability on both the slots.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera and a 20 MP secondary camera with 4K video recording capability. On the front, the device has a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone houses a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port, which also supports USB OTG and also doubles as a headphone jack (using a 3.5 mm to type C dongle) as the device does not have a physical 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on an unadulterated version of Android 8.1 Oreo and certified to receive Android 9 Pie in the upcoming weeks.