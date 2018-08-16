Xiaomi Mi A2 to go on sale for the first time in India: Price, offers and specs

Xiaomi Mi A2 is all set to go on sale today in India for the very first time. The sale is scheduled at 12 pm IST via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi preferred partners store. Just to recall, this smartphone was globally launched last month in Spain. The phone is a part of Android One initiative, which means that it comes with Google certification to run an optimised version of stock Android OS.

The Mi A2 comes as a successor of the Mi A1, it was launched in India a week ago. The company has already revealed the Mi A2 offers and last week it already went for pre-orders.

Mi A2 price and offers

The Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with a starting price of Rs 16,999 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant were also launched, but, the smartphone is yet to arrive for the sale, and the company has not revealed the price of the smartphone. The Mi A2 will be made available in black, gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

Reliance Jio user will get up to 4.5TB additional data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback on the purchase of Xiaomi Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. It features an 18:9 aspect ratio screen with pixel density of 403ppi. The Mi A2 is protected by 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

On the optical front, the Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera with the combination of 12MO Sony IMX486 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and IMX376 sensor as the secondary rear camera along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling with soft light flash.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 comes in two storage variant - 64GB and 128GB - depending on the variant purchased. It is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4+. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.