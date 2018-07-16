Xiaomi teases the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite: 2 is better than 1

Xiaomi is set for the launch of the what it could be the Xiaomi Mi A2 in Spain on the 24th of July along with the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. And now, the company has teased the same on the official Mi Twitter account.

Decoding the teaser

For an untrained eye, it is very difficult to track any hints on the teaser. However, if you look thoroughly, then one can look at some of the hints regarding the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.

The teaser has a Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone in the photo with a 16:9 aspect ratio display and in the background, there are three bridges which say "2" and the tweet also has a hashtag #2isbetterthan1, which once again reaffirms that the company is launching the Xiaomi Mi A2 as the successor to the Xiaomi Mi A1.

This time, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be launch initially in Europe and the smartphone will also launch in India in the near future. Launching a stock Android smartphone is a great step to enter the European smartphone market, rather than launching a smartphone running on MIUI, which also has a huge fan following in countries like India and China.

Xiaomi Mi A2 speculated specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px. Under the hood, the smartphone will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with either 4 or 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB or 128 GB storage.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will have identical specifications as of the Xiaomi Mi 6X, except for the OS. The Xiaomi Mi 6X is running on MIUI 9, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be running on stock Android under the Android One programme, which supports seamless software updates for up to 24 months from the day of launch, where the smartphone will be receiving at least two major OS upgrades with monthly security updates.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite speculated specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be more of an affordable version of the Mi A2, which will retail at a much lower price compared to the Mi A2 moniker. The smartphone is expected to have a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch on top of the display. Under the hood, the smartphone will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.