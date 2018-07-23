Xiaomi Mi A2 teasers hint at dual-cameras with telephoto lens

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite global launch is to happen later today in Spain. Just a day ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has taken to Twitter to tease the features of these devices. One of the teasers reveal the capabilities of the dual-camera setup. The other teaser shows that the Mi A2 could arrive with a telephoto lens with 2X lossless zoom.

The latest teased shared on Twitter on Monday shows a short video clip showing the dual-rear cameras. The secondary sensor is said to feature a telephoto lens and an updated portrait mode. This tweet also shows the presence of a vertical dual-camera arrangement alongside soft bokeh.

The other teaser shared on Twitter on Sunday shows the two lenses magnifying more than the other. Notably, the Xiaomi Mi A1 launched last year has a telephoto lens in the secondary sensor for 2X lossless zoom. The teaser hints that the one on the Mi A2 is similar to that of the Mi A1.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite pricing leak

Two popular Romanian sites revealed the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite recently. The two sites - QuickMobile.ro and PCGarage.ro revealed the alleged pricing of these smartphones. However, there seems to be a difference in the pricing suggested by these sites.

What we know

We already know that the Xiaomi Mi A2 is the global variant of the Mi 6X, which went official in China in April this year. Except for the Android One OS, the smartphone does not differ from the Mi 6X. Likewise, the Mi A2 Lite is believed to be the global variant of the Redmi 6 Pro, which went official recently. This smartphone is also said to feature identical specifications and features as the Redmi 6 Pro except for the presence of Android One instead of the company's custom ROM - MIUI.

Having said that, both the Xiaomi smartphones are expected to feature 18:9 displays and multiple storage and RAM configurations. There are claims that the Mi A2 Lite will sport a single rear camera as the Redmi 6 Pto but it remains to be confirmed yet. We will get to know more about these days at the launch event today.