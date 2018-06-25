Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro announced with AI dual cameras, notch and more

Xiaomi has finally announced its most awaited and speculated Redmi 6 Pro as a mid-range smartphone in the Redmi series. There were many rumors about the smartphone before its launch. Many reports have claimed a lot of specification guesses, and the phone is finally here.

Design wise, the smartphone looks similar to it predecessor Redmi 5 Pro, just like the previous model Redmi 6 Pro also comes with a vertically placed rear camera on the rear side of the phone along with the fingerprint scanner, but this new model sports a top-notch which the Redmi 5 Pro lacks.

The edges seem to have the usual controls such as volume rocker, power button and SIM card tray. The speakers and micro USB port are at the bottom while the 3.5mm audio jack is positioned at the top. The smartphone appears to have an IR blaster, which was missing in the Redmi 6 and 6A.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 5.84-inch FHD+ display along with a notch and with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU, clubbed with 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage, or 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD.

On the camera part, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a dual camera setup on the rear, with the combination of a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX486 sensor, with f/2.2 aperture, and secondary 5-megapixel camera with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor, with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the phone will house a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with AI portrait and AI Face unlock feature.

On the connectivity part, the Redmi 6 Pro will offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. It is backed by a 4000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be available in a wide range of colors like Rose Gold, Gold, Blue, Black and Red colors. The base variant with 3GB and 32GB storage will be priced at 999 yuan (US$ 156 / Rs. 10,520 approx). The 64GB version of it costs 1299 yuan (US$ 199 / Rs. 13,555 approx). The phone goes on sale in China on June 26, hope we will get to see the phone soon in India too.

