Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Blue Edition renders look gorgeous

Redmi 6 Pro Design

These photos show that there will be a metallic rear panel just like that of the Redmi Note 5. There appears to be a dual-camera module at the rear with the two lenses stacked vertically. Also, the fingerprint sensor is positioned at the rear. The edges seem to have the usual controls such as volume rocket, power button and SIM card tray. The speakers and micro USB port are at the bottom while the 3.5mm audio jack is positioned at the top. The smartphone appears to have an IR blaster, which was missing in the Redmi 6 and 6A.

Notch display

These renders show the notch on top of the display clearly. It is seen to house the selfie camera and earpiece as well. The bezels at the sides and top appear to be thin while the chin is relatively wider. It is speculated to be unveiled with a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The TENAA listing of the Redmi 6 Pro has shed light on the specifications. The smartphone is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. There are claims that it might arrive in three variants - 2GB+16GB, 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB.

The smartphone is expected to feature 12MP and 5MP dual-camera module at the rear with AI capabilities as seen on the newly launched Redmi 6 and Redmi Y2. The selfie camera is believed to be a 5MP sensor. The other aspects making rounds in the speculations include a 4000mAh battery, Face Unlock and Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.5.