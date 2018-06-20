ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 to be announced on June 25

Xiaomi is all set to host a launch event on June 25 in China.

    Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 6 and 6A smartphones only a few days back. Right after the announcement of these budget smartphones, we came across reports that the company is gearing up to unveil the Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Pad 4 and Mi Max 3 soon. It was already confirmed that the Mi Max 3 will be launched in July and now fresh information regarding the other two devices has emerged online.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 to be announced on June 25

    Xiaomi has started teasing a launch event to happen in China in the next few days. Going by the same, the Redmi 6 Pro mid-range smartphone and Mi Pad 4 tablet could be unveiled on June 25. Apart from the teasers, there aren't many other details regarding the upcoming devices.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to feature notch display

    The official Redmi Mobile Weibo handle has shared a teaser hinting the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. The teaser shows the June 25 launch date and hints at the presence of a 19:9 aspect ratio display. It goes on revealing that the device will arrive with AI capabilities and make use of Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 4000mAh battery. The clues are revealed by the letters and numbers on the jerseys in the image as seen above.

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 teaser

    Unlike the Redmi 6 Pro teaser, that of the Mi Pad shared by the official Mi Pad Weibo account does not reveal a lot of details. However, the teaser tips that the fourth-generation tablet could arrive with a single rear camera.

    Mi Pad 4 and Redmi 6 Pro rumored specifications

    The Redmi 6 Pro was spotted on TENAA revealing some of its key specs and the possible design. From the same, the device is expected to feature a 5.84-inch display with thicker bezels and chin despite the presence of a notch. The smartphone is believed to arrive in three variants, a dual-camera module (12MP+5MP) at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera.

    On the other hand, the Mi Pad 4 is speculated to feature a stereo speaker module, a 6000mAh battery with a 5V/2A, 10W charger and support LTE connectivity. Given that these devices will be announced on June 25, we will get to know the complete details in the days to come.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
