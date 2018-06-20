Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 to be announced on June 25

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 6 and 6A smartphones only a few days back. Right after the announcement of these budget smartphones, we came across reports that the company is gearing up to unveil the Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Pad 4 and Mi Max 3 soon. It was already confirmed that the Mi Max 3 will be launched in July and now fresh information regarding the other two devices has emerged online.

Xiaomi has started teasing a launch event to happen in China in the next few days. Going by the same, the Redmi 6 Pro mid-range smartphone and Mi Pad 4 tablet could be unveiled on June 25. Apart from the teasers, there aren't many other details regarding the upcoming devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to feature notch display

The official Redmi Mobile Weibo handle has shared a teaser hinting the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. The teaser shows the June 25 launch date and hints at the presence of a 19:9 aspect ratio display. It goes on revealing that the device will arrive with AI capabilities and make use of Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 4000mAh battery. The clues are revealed by the letters and numbers on the jerseys in the image as seen above.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 teaser

Unlike the Redmi 6 Pro teaser, that of the Mi Pad shared by the official Mi Pad Weibo account does not reveal a lot of details. However, the teaser tips that the fourth-generation tablet could arrive with a single rear camera.

Mi Pad 4 and Redmi 6 Pro rumored specifications

The Redmi 6 Pro was spotted on TENAA revealing some of its key specs and the possible design. From the same, the device is expected to feature a 5.84-inch display with thicker bezels and chin despite the presence of a notch. The smartphone is believed to arrive in three variants, a dual-camera module (12MP+5MP) at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Mi Pad 4 is speculated to feature a stereo speaker module, a 6000mAh battery with a 5V/2A, 10W charger and support LTE connectivity. Given that these devices will be announced on June 25, we will get to know the complete details in the days to come.