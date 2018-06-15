ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Max 3, and Mi Pad 4 specs leaked online

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to launch date in China in the coming weeks.

    Xiaomi has launched a plethora of smartphones in the first half of 2018 and the company might add up three more gadgets in the coming weeks. According to a report from a report from My Smart Price, the company will launch the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 and the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in China and other markets. Here are details on leaked specifications of these three smart devices.

    As this is just a leaked report, there is no information on either pricing or specifications of the smartphone. However, going by the Xiaomi's standards these smartphones will be priced under $300 price point (Rs 21,000).

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Do not confuse this smartphone with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (no leaks on that smartphone as of now). The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi 5 with modern design and specifications.

    The smartphone has a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio display with FHD+ screen resolution with an iPhone X like a notch on the top of the display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an unknown Octa-core chipset with 2.0 GHz chipset with 2/3/4 GB RAM and 16/32/64 GB storage. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back with a 12 MP + 5 MP setup similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone has a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery and runs on MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

    Xiaomi Mi Max 3

    The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has a bigger 6.99 inch display with FHD+ 2160 x 1080px IPS LCD screen offering 1n 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core chipset with up to 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with a dual camera setup with a 20 MP primary sensor and will run on MIUI based on Android Oreo.

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

    The Xiaomi Mi Pad will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The tablet will have a single 13 MP camera on the rear and a 5 MP front-facing camera for the selfie enthusiasts. Finally, the smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery, which is likely to support fast charging.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 12:17 [IST]
