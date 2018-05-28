Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro TENNA listing: Design, Specs, price and more

Last week there were three Xiaomi models which were passed through the Chinese certification website TENAA. The models where M1804C3CC, M1804C3DE and M1804C3CE which were said to be Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A but the third model was not predicted at that time. It seems there is some clarity on the third model.

The M1805D1SE is now rumored to be Redmi 6 Pro. The new leak renders showcased some of the images of the phone which have revealed the design. The images show a similar design to the Redmi Note 5 Pro with same vertical dual camera setup and a fingerprint on the rear panel. But this time this one has a top notch which was not there in the Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro rumored specification

According to the TENNA listing the Redmi 6 Pro is expected to sport a 5.84-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, the phone also comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The Redmi 6 Pro is expected to be powered by 2GHz Octa-Core processor clubbed with 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

On the camera part, the phone is said to come with a 12-MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera. The rear panel also houses a Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor. The Redmi 6 Pro is expected to back by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9. Connectivity wise the phone will offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS.

The Xiaomi M1805D1SE is said to come in wide range of color variants such as Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray and Silver colors. However, there is no clarity when Xiaomi is planning to announce these phones. Moreover, the company is already preparing the event which is going to held on May 31 in which it is going to announce some new products.

The Redmi 5 Pro was launched in India at Rs, 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. On the basis of that we can expect the upcoming smartphone to be priced some where in the vicinity of Rs 15,000.

