Xiaomi Redmi 6 and 6A surfaced on TENAA Certification

Chinese smartphone and accessories maker Xiaomi launched its Redmi 5 back in December. Its three months after the global launch of the phone and we have started witnessing the traces of the upcoming Redmi 6, starting in a TENAA listing.

There are three models with code name M1804C3CC, M1804C3DE and M1804C3CE have been listed on the Chinese certification site TENAA. The listing reveals that the phones will come with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, along with an Android 8.1 Oreo and 5-megapixel front camera for these phones.

The M1804C3DE model reveals that it will come with dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, so it could be Redmi 6, and the other model without a fingerprint sensor and single rear camera could be Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 rumored specifications

According to the TENNA listing the Redmi 6 is expected to sport a 5.45-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels, the phone also comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Redmi 6 is expected to be powered by 2GHz Octa-Core processor clubbed with 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD.

On the camera part, the phone is said to come with a 12-MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera. The rear panel also houses a Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor.

The Redmi 6 is expected to back by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9. Connectivity wise the phone will offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A rumored specifications

According to the TENNA listing, the Redmi 6A is also expected to sport a 5.45-inch HD+ curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels, the phone also comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The phone is expected to be powered by 2GHz Octa-Core processor clubbed with 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD.

On the camera part, the phone is said to come with a 12-MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash. The phone also houses an Infrared sensor.

The Redmi 6A is expected to back by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9. Connectivity wise the phone will offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS.

Both the smartphones are expected to come in colors like Blue, Black, Silver, White, Gold, Rose Gold, Purple and Red colors.

