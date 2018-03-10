Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be an Amazon India exclusive, hints teaser

Xiaomi has grabbed the market leader position in India by launching a slew of devices at aggressive price points since last year. The company recently launched the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in the country. Following these smartphones, it had also launched the Mi TV 4A series with two models priced competitively. Not resting on its laurels, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India on March 14.

According to the several teasers posted on Twitter by the company and the video focusing on the newly launched Mi TV 4A smart TV models, it is confirmed that Xiaomi will announce a new smartphone on March 14. And, it is believed that the Redmi 5 will be launched in the country in the next few days.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 First Impressions

Now, the online retailer Amazon has come up with a teaser for the upcoming device. The teaser page on the website of Amazon India reveals that the upcoming smartphone probably the Redmi 5 will be an Amazon exclusive. It also mentions the date as March 14 as we know earlier.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Compact power house The teasers from the company have hinted that this smartphone will be slim and feature thin bezels at the sides despite being a compact power house. Manu Kumar Jain, the Global VP and MD of Xiaomi India had tweeted revealing that the device will be slim, sleek and compact and a true super power house as well. Another teaser by the company hinted that the device will be slim. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is expected It is believed that the newly launched Redmi Note 5 is the actual Redmi 5 Plus, which was launched in China in December last year. Having said that, Xiaomi is yet to launch the Redmi 5, which was unveiled alongside the Redmi 5 Plus in the Chinese market. The Redmi 5 embraces the full-screen design trend and arrives with slim bezels and a tall display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. Redmi 5 specs To refresh, the Redmi 5 smartphone bestows a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, there operates an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC, which is teamed up with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space and expandable storage support up to 128GB using a microSD card slot. Xiaomi Redmi 5 flaunts a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and FHD 1080p video recording support and a 5MP selfie camera also with FHD video recording. The other goodies on board the smartphone are 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, IR Blaster, Android Nougat based MIUI 9 and a 3300mAh battery.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!