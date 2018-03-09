Xiaomi Redmi 5 India launch teased again

Lately, Xiaomi teased that it will be launching a new smartphone in India on March 14. From the teaser that was found to be included in the Mi TV 4A video, it was speculated to be the Redmi 5 smartphone that was unveiled along with the Redmi 5 Plus in China in December last year. Now, the company seems to have likely confirmed the same.

After the speculation regarding the Redmi 5 India launch surfaced online, Manu Kumar Jain, the Global VP for Xiaomi and Xiaomi India's Managing Director took to Twitter to tease the upcoming launch. He notes that it will 'Slim, sleek and compact!' and a 'true super power house!'. The image that accompanies the tweet clearly shows the outline of a smartphone with a tall and elongated display with narrow bezels tipping at the presence of an 18:9 display.

In another teaser posted on Twitter by Redmi India, it tips that the smartphone will be slimmer than what you expect despite being a compact powerhouse. it is accompanied by a GIF stating that 5 out of 8 users wish they had a slimmer smartphone.

Though Xiaomi India has not revealed any information regarding the upcoming launch to happen on March 14, it looks like there is an increased possibility for us to witness the launch of the Redmi 5 smartphone as it features a full-screen design and 18:9 aspect ratio display. The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus were unveiled in China in December 2017 with similar design. Also, the Redmi 5 Plus is said to be the Redmi Note 5, which was launched in India in February this year.

To recap, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 boasts of a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes in three variants - 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

On the imaging front, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 comprises of a 12MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera as well. Along with the standard connectivity features seen on the other smartphones, this one gets the power from a 3000mAh battery. As it embraces the full-screen design trend, the Redmi 5 appears to have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor below its primary camera.