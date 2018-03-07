Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Smart TVs launched for Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 22,999

As expected, Xiaomi launched the new Mi TV 4A smart TVs in India. The smart TV comes in two variants - 32-inch HD and 43-inch FHD models. Similar to the 55-inch model, both these smart TVs from Xiaomi run Android OS topped with PatchWall UI that renders deep learning AI technology to curate relevant content for the users.

The PatchWall UI topped with Android OS brings all the content from the STB and integrates them seamlessly on the homepage of the MIUI TV interface. In addition to the PatchWall UI. Xiaomi also states that these new Smart TVs will feature 20W dome speakers, which is designed especially for the Indian consumers.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch This model features a 32-inch HD LCD display with a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It makes use of a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic 962-SX Cortex-A53 processor teamed up with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage space. Running MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall, this one supports Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, Ethernet, and two USB 2.0 ports. There is a couple of 10W dome speakers as well on board. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-inch Xiaomi's 43-inch Mi TV 4A will arrive with a FHD display with a similar 178-degree viewing angle. The processor operating under its hood is a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic T962 Cortex-A53 processor that is teamed up with 2GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 8GB internal memory. This one comes with connectivity aspects such as WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port and a SPDIF port. It also supports HDR 10 and HLG. This one also has two 10W dome speakers along with Dolby Virtual Surround Sound, DTS and Bass Boost. Price and Availability Priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 22,999, these smart TVs will be available for sale from March 13 on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Also, these TVs will sell on Tuesdays and Fridays of every week. The company has assured that there will be enough stock for the buyers. In addition to the same, the Mi TV 4A models will come with Rs. 2,200 cashback for the Reliance Jio users with JioFi.

